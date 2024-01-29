Iran’s space program reaches new heights with three satellites in orbit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iran launched three satellites together into orbit for the first time, using the Simurgh satellite launcher, Trend reports.

According to the report, the satellite launcher carried the 32-kilogram “Mahda” satellite and two small nano-satellites, which were intended for research purposes.

Isa Zarepour, the Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, posted on the “X” social network that the current Iranian government (which took office in August 2021) has sent the 11th satellite into space.

Zarepour also said that the three satellites launched today were successfully put into orbit and contact with the satellites was made.

Earlier, on January 20, Iran had sent a research satellite called “Sorayya” into space.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur