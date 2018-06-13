Kazakh National Bank opens tender for renovation of administrative buildings

13 June 2018 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 18:12
Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation
Economy news 18:03
CPC opens tender for supply of chemical air purification filter
Tenders 16:56
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for renovation of uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 16:54
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 13
Economy news 15:37
Kazakh military hospital opens tender on supply of medicines
Tenders 12:13
Kazakhstan increases export of grain through Aktau port
Economy news 11:27
Kazakhstan reveals population's monthly average salary
Economy news 10:51
KazPrime indicator value for June 13
Economy news 10:12
Turkmen chemical concern to buy equipment, construction products via tender
Turkmenistan 10:05
CNPC announces tender in Turkmenistan on barite concentrate procurement
Turkmenistan 09:47
Kazakhstan hits record in road construction
Economy news 12 June 20:10
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 19:44
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 17:58
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to become key facility for New Silk Road (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 17:44
Kazakhstan to facilitate farmers' access to agricultural loans
Kazakhstan 12 June 16:29