VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support via tender

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan has announced a tender to purchase "HP 4 hour 24x7 Proactive Care SVC" for a period of one year, the bank said in a message July 25.

Tender documents are available in the bank's office at: 38 Khatai Avenue, Maecenas Plaza, VTB Bank Azerbaijan, AZ1008.

Tender bids must be in closed envelopes and sent until August 6, 2018 to the abovementioned address.

Contact person: Elshan Mahmudov

Phone: 012 492-00-80 (ext. 1233)

Fax: 012 437-71-21

Mobile phone: 055 212-03-31

