VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support via tender

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
VTB Bank Azerbaijan has announced a tender to purchase "HP 4 hour 24x7 Proactive Care SVC" for a period of one year, the bank said in a message July 25.
Tender documents are available in the bank's office at: 38 Khatai Avenue, Maecenas Plaza, VTB Bank Azerbaijan, AZ1008.
Tender bids must be in closed envelopes and sent until August 6, 2018 to the abovementioned address.
Contact person: Elshan Mahmudov
Phone: 012 492-00-80 (ext. 1233)
Fax: 012 437-71-21
Mobile phone: 055 212-03-31
