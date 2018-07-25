VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support via tender

25 July 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan has announced a tender to purchase "HP 4 hour 24x7 Proactive Care SVC" for a period of one year, the bank said in a message July 25.

Tender documents are available in the bank's office at: 38 Khatai Avenue, Maecenas Plaza, VTB Bank Azerbaijan, AZ1008.

Tender bids must be in closed envelopes and sent until August 6, 2018 to the abovementioned address.

Contact person: Elshan Mahmudov

Phone: 012 492-00-80 (ext. 1233)

Fax: 012 437-71-21

Mobile phone: 055 212-03-31

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks beekeeping project in Jojug Marjanli
Economy news 20:50
ACRA: Inflation rate to sharply drop in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:41
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATMs with recycling function via tender
Tenders 20:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan
Politics 19:53
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support for IT equipment via tender
Tenders 19:39
Latvia invites Azerbaijan to join Zubr transport project (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:29
Latest
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 21:19
Iran sets up export management firms in industrial towns
Business 21:00
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks beekeeping project in Jojug Marjanli
Economy news 20:50
ACRA: Inflation rate to sharply drop in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:41
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up
Economy news 20:39
Uzbekistan's pharma free economic zone announces criteria on participants (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:35
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATMs with recycling function via tender
Tenders 20:31
China, Europe keen to enhance ties with Iran – official (Exclusive)
Business 20:14
El Al's sixth Dreamliner to have retro design
Israel 20:01