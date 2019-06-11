Lukoil Uzbekistan to purchase spare parts for valve via tender

11 June 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26
Uzbek airways anounces tender for purchase of auto parts
Tenders 10 June 16:09
Uzbekistan signs agreements on co-op with foreign partners
Economy 10 June 15:08
Turkmen state concern extends tender for equipment repair
Tenders 10 June 14:29
Uzbekistan, Asian Development Bank to expand cooperation
Economy 10 June 14:29
Latest
Timeframe for Azerbaijan’s Laki-Gabala railway construction announced
Business 18:08
Czech Embassy talks on spheres of cooperation expansion in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:01
EU says Switzerland must endorse treaty before June 18
Other News 17:56
Rohingya Muslims found stranded on Thai island
Other News 17:29
Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold next auction (PHOTO)
Business 17:23
Hotel in Turkish Kemer bursts into flames
Turkey 17:22
Facility for processing of livestock products to open in Azerbaijani district
Economy 17:14
Time of opening of small dairy production enterprises in Azerbaijan announced
Economy 16:56
New logistics centers to be created in Azerbaijan
Business 16:52