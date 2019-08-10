China-Uzbekistan JV opens tender to buy spare parts

10 August 2019 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 13 people
Other News 12:27
Uzbekistan, Israel may co-op in industry
Economy 11:53
Container transit via major Kazakh port significantly increases
Economy 11:29
ICBA to co-op with Uzbekistan in development of agriculture
Economy 11:29
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 10:54
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10:20
Latest
Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 13 people
Other News 12:27
Georgian wines cost the highest in US
Economy 12:02
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 10
Economy 11:54
Uzbekistan, Israel may co-op in industry
Economy 11:53
US interested in developing strategic partnership with Kazakhstan
Central Asia 11:53
Iran unveils 'upgraded missile defense system'
Other News 11:45
Iranian Hajj pilgrims to return without problems, says minister
Iran 11:42
Court decision in Kyrgyzstan seizes property of former president's TV channel
Kyrgyzstan 11:37
Container transit via major Kazakh port significantly increases
Economy 11:29