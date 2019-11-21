Turkmen ministry extends tender for production upon spunbond technology

21 November 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan's Health Ministry extends tender to buy medical products
Tenders 19 November 15:45
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy services for repair of gas generators
Tenders 19 November 14:26
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 18 November 13:20
Turkmenistan's Halkbank opens tender for audit
Tenders 18 November 12:53
Turkmen complex of oil refineries opens tender for residential construction
Tenders 15 November 11:37
Tender to purchase control instrumentation opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 15 November 11:18
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 21
Finance 10:18
Turkmenistan, Bahrain to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 10:07
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 10:02
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
New port to be commissioned in Iran
Business 09:51
Turkmenistan, EU mull prospects for co-op
Business 09:48
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 09:47
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow of 1 M cubic meters per day at Nazarkuduk field
Oil&Gas 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 20-Nov. 21
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40