Azerpost opens tender for cartridge refueling & repair

29 December 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR’s AzeriGas PU opens tender to buy polyethylene compounds
Tenders 10:54
Azerbaijan’s International Bank announces tender to buy Cisco’s equipment
Tenders 27 December 10:01
Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Management company opens tender to purchase electrical spares
Tenders 19 December 17:46
Tender: SOCAR trust to purchase spares
Oil&Gas 19 December 13:33
SOCAR department to purchase electrical goods via tender
Tenders 18 December 14:31
SOCAR's carbamide plant announces tender for batteries
Tenders 17 December 14:22
Latest
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe
Business 19:56
Iran eyes to have motorcycles run on electricity as means to reduce air pollution
Business 19:38
Azerbaijan's meat, dairy manufacturer increases dairy production
Business 19:38
New brick factory to open in Azerbaijan in 2020
Construction 19:13
AZINNEX: Azerbaijan actively increasing export of high technologies
ICT 18:46
2019 summary of Azerbaijan's public procurement portal publicized
Business 18:42
Exports of petroleum products via Iran's Shahid Bahonar Port up by 95%
Oil&Gas 18:37
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy sums up activities of free economic zones
Business 18:24
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 18:24