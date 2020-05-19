Georgia, EU discuss future of Georgian tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava met with European Union (EU) representatives to discuss Georgian tourism development, Trend reports via Ministry of economy and sustainable development of Georgia.

As reported, Turnava discussed the Georgian tourism sector at a meeting with Thematic Coordinator for Economic Development and Market opportunities at the Delegation of the EU to Georgia Dominik Papenheim, representative of the German development agency (GiZ) Philipp Steinheim, and Head of Austrian Development Agency in Georgia Gerhard Schaumberger.

Turnava spoke about EU-supported programs in the tourism sector, noted the importance of EU technical assistance for the guide certification program and said that Georgia has already gained a good experience in cooperating with Austria in the project which aims to train guides in ski resort Gudauri.

Turnava noted that the Georgian government is doing everything for the tourism industry to overcome COVID-19 crisis.

"We are supporting the private sector in order to open the tourism market for local and international tourists,” said Turnava, adding that the message of "Georgia is a safe destination” is the one the country is going to present to the world amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Turnava noted that the Georgian tourism industry will observe strict safety requirements. These requirements will also be observed by the guides associations to ensure high quality service and safety in the industry.

