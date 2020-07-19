Danish Company to finance training of Georgian engineers

The Danish Company Danfoss will finance training of Georgian engineers – Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Minister Turnava said that Danfoss is a well-known and traditional company and after the company learnt that Georgia was carrying out energy reforms and that a law on energy efficiency was adopted, it expressed willingness to send its representatives to Georgia.

Turnava said that Danfoss planned to relocate its production to Georgia and the retrained personnel might be employed at the enterprise in the future.

Minister said that representatives of the Danish Company would arrive in Georgia in the nearest future to become introduced with Georgia’s economic and investment potential.

“The training program will give the opportunity to Georgian youngsters to master modern technologies and undergo internship at Danfoss enterprises,” Turnava said.