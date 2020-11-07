Azerbaijan's Transport Ministry opens tender for office equipment acquisition

Tenders 7 November 2020 17:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Transport Ministry opens tender for office equipment acquisition
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Building of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov fired at (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Building of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov fired at (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Criminal case initiated on firing of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov - MFA
Criminal case initiated on firing of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov - MFA
Latest
Private agriculture firms urged to step up activities in Turkmenistan Business 17:23
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of spare parts for vehicles Tenders 17:22
Threats against those who tell truth about Karabakh conflict unacceptable - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:20
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 17:09
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan reports 1,410 more COVID-19 cases, 779 recoveries Society 16:38
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country Society 16:33
Foreign assets of Iranian banks increases Finance 16:17
Iran reveals amount of money spent on riffle part of Khudafarin dam Oil&Gas 16:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 15:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 7 Society 15:05
Second Mexican state to enter highest coronavirus alert level Other News 14:53
Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling Azerbaijani districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:20
Renewable energy power plant to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:51
Building of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov fired at (PHOTOS/VIDEO) Politics 13:28
Criminal case initiated on firing of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov - MFA Politics 13:22
President Ilham Aliyev: Victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated 16 more villages from occupation Politics 12:53
Baku Metro completing construction of third station of "purple" line Economy 12:51
Turkey reveals passenger traffic data at New Istanbul Airport for January-September 2020 Turkey 12:50
Bulgartransgaz to use monthly product at Balkan Gas Hub Oil&Gas 12:25
Wood Mackenzie lowers forecasts for world oil consumption Oil&Gas 12:18
Turkmenistan working on integrating national payment system into global financial market Finance 12:08
COJEP International releases report on Armenia killing Azerbaijani civilians Politics 12:02
Georgia reports 2,859 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Georgia 11:46
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy compressor unit via tender Tenders 11:40
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 11:33
Roundtable held on Armenia's environmental terrorism against Azerbaijan (PHOTOS) Society 11:30
Azerbaijani army didn't shell Shusha, says Ministry of Defense Politics 11:24
Armenian Armed Forces bombarding Aghdam villages - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 11:23
Action Plan between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to contribute to expansion of bilateral ties Business 11:21
Uzbekneftegaz to purchase electronic equipment via tender Tenders 11:19
Iran starts to drill new well in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:18
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for wells overhaul Tenders 11:05
Turkmenistan exceeds cotton harvesting plan Business 11:04
Azerbaijan's Ministry issues statement on desecration of mosque in Gubadli by Armenians Politics 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 7 Uzbekistan 10:51
Armenian troops shelling Azerbaijani Tartar, Aghjabedi regions Politics 10:51
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for container handling Tenders 10:49
Iranian currency rates for November 7 Finance 10:49
Retired Turkish general reveals when Armenia to surrender, following hostilities with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:38
Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to world community after attacks on La Repubblica newspaper Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:26
New chemical plants being built in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:22
Child from Ganja who lost family due to Armenian terror taken under care - state committee Society 10:19
Oil & gas sector has yet to realize much of connectivity’s potential, says McKinsey&Co. Oil&Gas 10:16
Armenian special forces, intelligence units destroyed - Azerbaijan MoD Politics 10:15
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 10:03
Azerbaijan continues providing financial support to private entrepreneurs Economy 10:00
Azerbaijan to create single database on costs needed to restore Armenia-ravaged lands Politics 09:58
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery Other News 09:56
Azerbaijan revises benefits of social nature in Tax Code Economy 09:52
Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clahes as of November 7 Politics 09:43
Over half of all bank liabilities in Azerbaijan fall on deposits of four banks Finance 09:40
Products of over 20 Azerbaijani companies presented at exhibition in China (PHOTO) Business 09:37
Azerbaijan changes procedure for attestation of official activities of civil servants Society 09:36
Azerbaijan inflicts heavy losses on Armenia's 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
IAEA closely cooperating with Kazakhstan to ensure safe operations of LEU Bank Business 09:01
Brazil reports 18,862 new COVID-19 cases Other News 09:01
Biden lead widens in U.S. election, but no victory call yet US 08:24
613 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:28
EU committed to supporting Georgia in its green energy production Business 07:01
Russia, Turkey signed a new motor transportation agreement Turkey 06:11
Romanian port operator UMEX talks cargo transshipment with Turkmenistan Transport 05:01
Biden expands his lead over Trump to 4,000 votes in Georgia - CNN US 03:30
WHO records record spike in daily coronavirus cases World 02:24
Oil falls 4% as U.S. vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise Oil&Gas 01:20
Central America reels from tropical storm Eta, as death toll surpasses 100 World 00:43
Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway Business 6 November 23:50
Cemetery in Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan razed to the ground - top official (VIDEO) Politics 6 November 23:44
5.1-magnitude quake hits 157 km ENE of Hachinohe, Japan Other News 6 November 23:39
France registers record 60,486 new coronavirus cases Europe 6 November 22:56
Tropical storm Eta leaves over 50 dead in Guatemala World 6 November 22:14
Azerbaijan's AzerGold chooses new equipment supplier for its ore processing site Business 6 November 22:00
Iran, UN envoys discuss developments in Afghanistan Other News 6 November 21:18
White House in reach for Biden as he takes leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia US 6 November 20:30
Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy D-30 howitzers of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 6 November 19:56
Azerbaijani PM puts Armenian representative in difficult position at meeting of CIS member-states Politics 6 November 19:56
Armenia continues using foreign mercenaries – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 6 November 19:51
Armenia wants to expand borders of Karabakh conflict - Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 6 November 19:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage from villages of liberated Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 6 November 19:17
Another team of doctors arrives in Azerbaijan from Cuba to support fight against coronavirus (PHOTO) Society 6 November 19:16
Israel's share in total imports of Azerbaijan drops year on year Business 6 November 19:11
Tourism relations between Azerbaijan, Japan developing Tourism 6 November 19:09
Armenian Armed Forces shelling villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Politics 6 November 18:46
Azerbaijan reveals nine-month ICT production figures ICT 6 November 18:44
Iran limits allocation of foreign currency to importers Business 6 November 18:42
Occupiers destroy works of architectural value - International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Politics 6 November 18:34
Union of Oil Product Importers of Georgia releases statistics on imports of aviation fuel and bitumen Oil&Gas 6 November 18:27
Azerbaijani troops destroy mortar crews of Armenian Armed Forces in Goyarkh - Defence Ministry (VİDEO) Politics 6 November 18:24
Uzbekistan, South Korea eye to increase trade volume Business 6 November 18:24
Azerbaijan discloses detailed plan for development of agriculture in liberated lands Economy 6 November 18:21
Azerbaijan - important strategic partner of Czech Republic - Ambassador Politics 6 November 18:20
Abkhazian-born separatist sending group of mercenaries to Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 November 18:19
Georgia, IMF negotiate to increase 2021 budget Business 6 November 18:16
Bakcell offers special tariff for teachers ICT 6 November 18:10
Kazakhstan, Germany agree on several new projects in agricultural machinery sector Business 6 November 18:08
Greece doubles import of Azerbaijani products Business 6 November 18:05
Armenian troops face shortages in food and military equipment in Agdere - MoD Politics 6 November 18:04
Armenia wants to involve CSTO member-states in Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 November 18:03
Armenia misappropriated monuments of historical Caucasian Albania - Azerbaijani Expert Society 6 November 17:58
All news