Uzbekistan extends visa-free regime for Japanese citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A 90-day visa-free regime has been established in Uzbekistan on a parity basis for citizens of Japan - owners of diplomatic and official passports issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, starting from March 1, 2020, Trend reports citing the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The government resolution on liberalization of visa-free regime of entry into Uzbekistan for citizens of Japan - owners of diplomatic or official passports was adopted on February 29, the report says.

Japanese citizens visiting Uzbekistan in connection with diplomatic or consular activities (with official passports issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan), as well as the tasks of the Japanese government, can take advantage of the visa-free regime throughout their stay in Uzbekistan. The same procedure applies to members of their families residing with them.

Japanese citizens entering Uzbekistan for other purposes are also granted a 90-day visa-free regime. Since February 2018, this period was 30 days.

However, the visa-free regime does not apply to Japanese citizens entering the country for permanent residence, the report says.

Earlier, it was reported that it is planned to increase the number of visa-free countries with Uzbekistan. This is reflected in the draft state program for 2020.

