Opening of Zangazur corridor to define new priorities in tourism - Azerbaijani MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The opening of the Zangazur corridor will define new priorities in the tourism sector and new challenges, the Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Musa Guliyev said during the discussion of the new draft law "on tourism" at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.
According to Guliyev, before the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Azerbaijan was one of the fastest-growing areas.
"Thanks to the effective use of the tourism potential, the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan has significantly increased in 2019. And the funds spent by them in the country amounted to three billion manats ($1.8 billion)," Guliyev said.
