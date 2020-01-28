Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company decided to cancel some flights to China, a representative of Air Astana told Trend.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and the following low market demand, Air Astana cancels flights on Nur-Sultan – Urumqi route planned for Feb. 6, 11 and 18, on Almaty – Urumqi route planned for Feb 8, 16 and 24, as well as on Nur-Sultan – Beijing route planned for Feb. 22, and Almaty – Beijing route planned for Feb. 19 and 26,” the company said.

The official also noted that the passengers of the cancelled flights may return their tickets, rebook them and change the route with no additional fine payments. The company will additionally notify the public on further changes in flights schedule.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 4,545 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 106 people.

