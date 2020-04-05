Georgia receives foodstuff, medical supplies via Batumi port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has received a total of 63 tonnes of foodstuff and medical supplies via Batumi port in western Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia welcomed the two ships carrying 40 tonnes of foodstuff and 23 tonnes of medicines.

PM Gakharia said that amid the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is of utmost importance that Georgian ports of Batumi and Poti continue to uninterruptedly receive cargo.

As reported, since March, ships undergo thermal screening upon arrival at the Georgian ports. Cargo is also disinfected.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2020, Georgian ports handled a total of 144,897 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), which is 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

