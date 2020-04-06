Georgian government continues to return its citizens from Europe due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Georgia continues to evacuate its citizens from the countries recognized by World Health Organization (WHO) as high-risk states due to coronavirus spread, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia presented a flight schedule for the next two weeks according to which Georgian citizens from various European cities will be able to return home.

The two-week schedule include flights: Athens-Tbilisi on April 7, Larnaca-Tbilisi on April 10, Berlin-Tbilisi on April 12, Amsterdam-Tbilisi on April 14, Paris - Tbilisi on April 16, Tel Aviv-Tbilisi on April 18, and Rome-Tbilisi on April 21

Two additional flights have also been announced in the direction Barcelona-Tbilisi on April 24 and Warsaw-Tbilisi on April 27.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that these flights will be carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

"Tickets will be on sale for two days before the flight date. We will continue to gradually return our citizens in the future, too", Zalkaliani said.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and the ticket price will not exceed 199 euro.

Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

About 5,000 Georgian citizens have already been brought to Georgia from China, Italy, Iran, Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Belarus, the Netherlands, Egypt, and Azerbaijan.

