PM: Georgia to continue consultations with EU to ensure safe movement of its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will continue consultations with European Union (EU) member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of the country citizens in agreement and step by step, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The EU Member States have finally approved a list of 15 countries, considered as safe due to their epidemiological situation related to the new coronavirus, including Georgia. The EU borders will be gradually reopened with such countries as Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

Gakharia thanked the European Union on behalf of the Georgian government and Georgian people for trust, recognition and partnership in response to the decision of the Council of the EU to includeg Georgia in the list of countries to which the borders will be gradually reopened starting July 1.

“Georgia’s putting on the list of 'green' countries is yet another significant achievement and recognition of the success, which Georgia, our people and the government have in struggle against COVID-19 pandemic,” Gakharia said.

