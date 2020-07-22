Belarus’ Belavia postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Belarus’ Belavia airline company has once again postponed restoration of flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

This time Belavia has also announced postponement of flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Thus, the company said that it is postponing resuming flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent till July 31, 2020, whereas flights to all Kazakhstan’s cities were postponed till Aug. 15, 2020.

In June, 2020, Kazakhstan announced a decision to resume international flights to a number of countries. The flights are being gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan from Jun. 20, 2020.

The list was then further expanded and included Hungary, India, Germany, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

