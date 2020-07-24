Belavia extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The national air carrier of Belarus Belavia has extended the suspension of flights to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Belavia Airlines.

The flights are also suspended to a number of other countries.

Thus, the airline suspended flights to Warsaw (Poland) until July 28, to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) until July 31, Vienna (Austria) until August 15, Vilnius (Lithuania) o until July 28, Riga (Latvia) until July 28, Tallinn (Estonia) until July 28, to all points of Kazakhstan until August 15, to all points of Russia until July 31, to all points of Georgia until August 31.

It will be possible to change the date of the canceled flight or refund the money until December 31, 2020. By the end of this year, it is possible to contact sales offices, representative offices, and customer support

Belavia operated a regular flight on the route Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk once a week on Boeing 737 aircraft. Flights to the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat – were performed on Tuesdays, with a return flight on Wednesdays.

Earlier it was reported that Belavia temporarily suspended flights to Turkmenistan, Israel and Italy from March 5 to April 1.

As it was reported earlier, the suspension of flights around the world is due to the threat of a coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there are no registered cases of coronavirus pandemic in Turkmenistan.

