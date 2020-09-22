Int'l Road Transport Union supports transport infrastructure digitalization in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The upgrading of border crossings with Afghanistan and Kazakhstan is a result of Uzbek government support for the road transport sector and of the valuable contribution of International Road Transport Union's (IRU), of which Association of International Road Carriers of Uzbekistan (AIRCUZ) is a member, Senior Manager of Content and Media Relations of IRU Marina Iordan told Trend in an interview.

Moreover, according to her, IRU sees merit in the upgrading of border crossings with Afghanistan at Termez Logistics Center and Kazakhstan at the Konysbaeva checkpoint.

"IRU welcomes recent transport infrastructure developments in Uzbekistan and enjoys a positive working relationship with the Uzbek government; the sides met on July 1, 2020, to discuss further collaboration on transport digitalization and the implementation of eTIR in Central Asia," Iordan noted.

According to her, sides also held a workshop on July 7, 2020, to discuss the use of eTIR in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor. The workshop provided a forum for key stakeholders to develop ideas and business models for the transport of goods under the International Road Transport (TIR) system.

"Uzbekistan has been a strong supporter of eTIR and is spearheading its implementation in Central Asia. IRU will continue to assist Uzbekistan in its digitalization work, with a view to facilitating trade and transit for increased prosperity throughout the region," Iordan stated.

