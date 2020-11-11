France restricts entry for Georgian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

The French authorities have made changes to the rules regarding entry into the country, including from Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Restrictions have been imposed on entry into the French metropolis from Georgia and other non-EU Schengen countries.

From November 11, only citizens of the country, as well as their spouses and children, citizens of an EU member state with a valid passport and permanent residence in France, will be admitted to France. Also, the owner of an official passport - a foreign citizen working in a diplomatic or consular mission, or in an international organization with a headquarters or office in France, as well as their spouses and children can come.

In addition, everyone must have a statement that the passenger has no symptoms of coronavirus. A printed or digital version of the notice must be provided to the transport company prior to using the flight ticket. In addition to the usual documents, it must also be submitted at the control at the internal borders of France.

Failure to do so may result in the airline being denied boarding and, in extreme cases, in a decision not to enter France during border control.

According to the Foreign Ministry, from November 11, everyone wishing to enter France must have an answer to the PCR test carried out within the last 72 hours. This test may be required when boarding an aircraft.

Georgia has restored flights to Paris in July this year. In addition to 13 cities, mainly in Europe, flights to other destinations have been suspended, with the exception of charter export flights.

