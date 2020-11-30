Azerbaijani 'Barda' ferry ship repaired and put into operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The repair of the Barda ferry ship, which belongs to the transport flotilla of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) at the Zykh Ship Repair and Construction Yard, has been completed, Trend reports citing ASCO.

The body was welded, pipe-laying and electrical work, boiler and waterproof doors were repaired.

Moreover, the mechanical and electrical parts of deck cranes and locomotives have been adjusted.

The surface of the ferry and the carriage deck were cleaned and painted twice. The upholstery of sofas and armchairs were also repaired and replaced. After successfully completing sea trials, the ferry was put into operation.

The length of the Barda ferry is 154.5 meters, the width is 17 meters, and the maximum speed is 13.9 knots. The ferry has a capacity of 54 wagons.

