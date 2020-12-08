COVID-19 pandemic causes enormous damage to Georgian aviation industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

During the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of industrial activity indicators of Georgia's airports decreased by 60 percent, and passenger traffic by 82 percent, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency.

"The general assessment is that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous damage to the aviation industry. In the case of Georgia, this is an average of 60 percent reduction in takeoffs and landings, and an 82 percent reduction in passenger traffic in 10 months," the report said.

According to the agency, even in a pandemic, aviation quickly became the safest means of transportation.

The agency has approved temporary benefits in relation to certified entities, which mainly imply the renewal of certain certificates, certificates, passes, as well as relaxation of requirements. The preferential terms continue.

In addition, the agency has initiated a project that provides for the creation of an attractive environment for crews - the implementation of technical landing and rest in Georgia. A proposal was developed for operators, a protocol was prepared for the safe transportation of crews, and their accommodation in specially designated hotels.

At this stage, the project has already generated a profit of $7 million for the service providers - the aviation services company, the fuel management company, and relatively small market players.

Georgia suspended flights to all destinations in mid-March, after the World Health Organization declared the spread of coronavirus infection a pandemic.

Only special flights were carried out from Georgia and back to deliver Georgian citizens from different countries of the world to their homeland.

Regular flights to Munich, Paris, and Riga were resumed in mid-summer. In early October, the low-cost airline Wizzair resumed regular flights from Kutaisi to Riga, and in November it was decided to resume regular flights to 12 more cities.

The Georgian government has already postponed the date of the resumption of regular international flights several times. Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the ban was extended until January 1, 2021.

