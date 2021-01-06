Belarusian airlines extend suspension of flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Belavia Airlines of Belarus has extended the suspension of flights to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The suspension of flights to the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat was extended until January 31, 2021.

In addition to Ashgabat, Belavia has extended the suspension of flights to a number of other cities.

Meanwhile, the passengers can return money for tickets for canceled flights or change the departure date until March 30, 2021, the reports say.

As earlier Belavia told Trend, Belavia Airlines of Belarus is ready to resume flights on the route Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk at any time and confirmed its readiness to colleagues from Turkmenistan.