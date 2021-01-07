Uzbekistan resumes work of customs post on border with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has opened one of the checkpoints on the border with Tajikistan, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

In particular, the work has been resumed on the Jartepa border customs post in the Urgut region of the Samarkand region.

"Currently, only international trucks are allowed to pass through the checkpoint. Now enterprises operating in the Samarkand region can easily export or import their goods to a neighboring country through this checkpoint. This, in turn, will save them time and money," the committee stressed.

The press service of the customs department noted that additional information will be published when people will be able to move through the Jartepa post.

It was noted that this checkpoint was closed for movement in March 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus infection. At the same time, almost all checkpoints on the Uzbek-Tajik border were closed. As a result, out of 17 points, only three were operating - Tursunzade-Saryasiya, Match-Oybek and Spitamen-Plotina.

Starting from December 25, the Special Republican Commission of Uzbekistan for the preparation of measures to prevent the import and spread of coronavirus has adopted a new procedure for crossing the border.

Thus, when crossing the Uzbek border, it is necessary to pass a paid express test for the presence of the antigen of coronavirus infection in persons arriving in Uzbekistan. This procedure also applies to those who have a certificate with a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

The express test is carried out at airports, railway stations and border points at the expense of arrivals. Upon receiving a positive result of an express test, patients will be placed in specialized medical institutions for the treatment of coronavirus infection or referred for treatment at home.

Currently, the passage of citizens at the land border has been partially resumed between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

So far, only three categories of citizens - students in universities in Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, citizens of Tajikistan or Uzbekistan who have a wife, husband or children on the adjacent side and citizens of two countries who have the appropriate written permission from the republican headquarters of Tajikistan or Uzbekistan to counter the coronavirus infection.

