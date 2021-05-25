Number of airline companies that want to enter Georgia increasing fast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The number of airline companies that are either increasing the frequency of weekly flights or new airlines that want to enter Georgia is growing very fast, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Turnava, this applies to Tbilisi International Airport, as well as to the renovated international airports in Batumi and Kutaisi.

She added that according to today's data, the government has more than 350 weekly flight applications for the summer period.

"In 2019, when there was a record number of tourists during the summer peak season, about 800 flights were carried out a week. We can expect that about 50 percent of the flights will be restored," Turnava said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935