Iran, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on development of railway infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on the development of railways, Trend reports on June 10 citing the Iranian media.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said that during his meeting with the Azerbaijani minister of economy within a one-day visit to Azerbaijan, a memorandum of understanding was signed on the development of railway infrastructure.

Eslami added that the memorandum of understanding also covers the issues of more efficient operation of the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

The Iranian minister also stressed that Iran is making efforts to expand the Rasht-Astara highway in the direction of Baku, after the opening of which the travel time will be reduced to two hours.

