Kyrgyz airline to start charter flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Kyrgyz airline Air Manas made a decision to start charter flights to Georgia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

Air Manas will carry out the Bishkek-Batumi-Bishkek flights.

The Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia has granted the permit to Air Manas to operate charter flights in Georgia on June 17.

"The entry of another new airline onto the Georgian market is good news. Each new airline that is added to our aviation market in the post-pandemic period is a very good thing and will lead to a rapid recovery of tourism," said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

"At the same time, this is the first time that air traffic between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia has started. So, we are expecting Kyrgyz guests not only in Adjara, but throughout the country", said Turnava.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935