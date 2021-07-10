Turkmenistan creates agency for transport, communications under Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The transport and communications agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan will be established in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the country's State News Agency.

The Turkmen "Türkmendemirýollary" (Turkmen Railways), "Türkmenaragatnaşyk" (Turkmen communications) , "Türkmenawtoulaglary" (Turkmen automobile service), the agency "Türkmenhowaýollary" (Turkmen Airlines) and the Turkmen Deniz Derya Yollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) will be transferred to function under the new agency.

The plan for the provision of services and manufacture in transport and communication sector of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 17.1 percent from January through May 2021.

Thus, in the reporting period the growth rate for "Türkmendemirýollary" (Turkmen Railways) agency was 4.3 percent, the agency Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) - 36.7 percent, the Turkmen Deniz Derya Yollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) –52.6 percent.

