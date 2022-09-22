Kazakhstan shows interest in implementing joint projects with Turkish companies - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in machine-building industry with Turkish companies, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov made this remark during his meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Mechanical Engineering Federation (MAKFED) Adnan Dalgakiran.

"Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in the machine-building industry, with experienced Turkish companies," he added.