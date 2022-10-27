Azerbaijan taking measures to boost transit, regional traffic - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. An integrated transport system to ensure the mobility of the population must be created in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said on October 27 at a meeting to discuss issues of the transport sector with experts and members of the public council under the ministry, Trend reports.

"Continuous measures are being taken to improve the legal framework to turn Azerbaijan into one of the main transport centers in the region, boost transit and regional traffic, and simplify transit traffic and logistics processes," Hummatov noted.

The deputy minister added that in the field of international transportation, great importance is attached to the training of professional drivers, and so, drivers are involved in the training.