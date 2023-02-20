Azerbaijan talks second stage of Horadiz-Aghband railway construction

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 20. The second stage of Horadiz-Aghband railway construction is being implemented in Azerbaijan, Head of Design Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Kanan Rzayev told Trend.

Rzayev made the remark during a media tour on the railway construction progress.

According to him, 60 kilometers of the railway have been built and about 300 engineering structures have been installed so far.

"Currently, excavation work is underway on a 62-70-kilometer section. The construction of this railway is planned to be completed by mid-2024," the official said.

He stressed that at the first stage (0-30 km) a section of Horadiz, Marjanli and Mahmudlu stations was built.

"The second stage of construction covers the section from 30 to 85 kilometers, that is, the stations of Soltanli, Minjivan and Hakari. The third stage will cover from 85 to 110.4 kilometers of the Horadiz-Aghband railway," Rzayev added.

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway with a length of 110.4 kilometers was launched in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband) are planned to be built on this railway.

Besides, 469 engineering structures will be erected on this road, including 41 bridges, 22 road crossings, three tunnels and other structures. The construction will be completed in three phases.

The railway passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.