Azerbaijan shares design work progress on Horadiz-Aghband railway

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 20. The design work of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Azerbaijan has been completed by 80 percent, and the construction - by almost 40 percent, Head of Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Tural Abbasli told Trend.

Abbasli made the remark during a media tour of the railway construction progress.

According to him, 60 kilometers of the railway have been built and about 300 engineering structures have been installed so far.

"The first stage has been already completed by 90 percent. We have started the second stage. The second phase of construction work is 30 percent complete. We expect to finish the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway by mid-2024," the official said.

The construction of this railway with a length of 110.4 kilometers was launched on March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband) are planned to be built on this railway.

Besides, 469 engineering structures, including 41 bridges, 22 road crossings, three tunnels, and other structures will be installed on this railway. The construction will be completed in three phases.

The railway passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.