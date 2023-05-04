Transport projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to give extra impetus to regional co-op - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The development of transport corridors in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation will give a great impetus to regional cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov told Trend on the sidelines of the 56th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in South Korea.

According to Sharifov, there is great potential for the development of green energy zones and renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Region.

Therefore, according to the minister, Azerbaijan will play an important role in the energy supply of Europe and the countries of the region in the future.

The Azerbaijani government has invested over $6.6 billion in the restoration of the liberated territories over the past three years.