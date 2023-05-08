Azerbaijan launches weight, dimensional control on Baku-Guba-Russian border highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Weight and dimensional control has been launched on the 45th-kilometer section of the Baku-Guba-Russian border highway, in cooperation with the Turkish ASELSAN company, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, given the engineering characteristics of the highway, it’s first planned to install 19 weights on the right and left lanes of roads in 11 places, and this work is planned to be completed by October next year.

“In the second stage, it’s planned to install 29 more scales to the right and left of the traffic lanes in 20 places. A single control center for data collection will also be established there," the ministry said.

Thus, it will be possible to identify large or heavy vehicles, and take appropriate measures, added the ministry.

The Baku-Guba-Russian border highway is an integral part of the International North-South Transport Corridor. Its length is 152 kilometers.