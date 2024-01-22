Azerbaijan's space investments start yielding profits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan's successful implementation of the space industry development program has enabled it to occupy its position in this sector and begin producing a profit, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Transport and Digital Technologies.

As the Ministry notes, Azercosmos has established a unique position in the global and regional satellite services markets, serving over 200 clients from 50 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia via telecommunication satellites and space solutions, thereby strengthening and developing Azerbaijan's economy.

The Ministry emphasizes that Azerbaijan has earned more than 550 million manats ($323 million) from telecommunications and optical satellite services. "By 2023, loan liabilities totaling $206.2 million had been entirely repaid. The report stated that Azerbaijan spent $116.6 million on the building of its first telecommunications satellite, Azerspace-1, and $89.6 million on orbital services.

Furthermore, the Main Satellite Control Center in Baku is now supporting approximately 20 ground stations belonging to various foreign corporations. The relationship between Azerkosmos and the EU Space Programs Agency to expand the European Geostationary Navigation Service (EGNOS) continues, and satellite antennas from various European countries are installed in the Main Control Center.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel