Switzerland keen on boosting cargo transit through Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation in Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli has visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) to discuss the potential areas of cooperation, Trend reports, referring to BISTP.

"The volume of cargo transportation from Asia to Switzerland via the Baku port has seen a recent increase. In 2022, this figure stood at 146,755 tons, rising to 551,074 tons in 2023," the report said.

During the meeting between the ambassador and the BISTP Director General Taleh Ziyadov, current and potential areas of cooperation were discussed, including the possibility of partnering with the "Swiss Cooperation Program" for the period 2022-2025.

The parties deliberated on the strategic significance of BISTP within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor, for ensuring ongoing regional connectivity, as well as the achievements in adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in port operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel