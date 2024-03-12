Albayrak sees Azerbaijan as key fulcrum of Middle Corridor - Alport Baku's manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Albayrak Holding considers Azerbaijan a key fulcrum for the Middle Corridor and strategically important for collaboration with partners, Alport Baku's Manager Vahdettin Keles said during an event dedicated to presenting the activities of Albayrak Holding, Trend reports.

"With the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, the company hopes to increase its capabilities by including this route in its logistical network," he emphasized.

Keles stated that Albayrak Group's Baku harbor has a capacity of 150,000 TEUs per year, two closed warehouses, and a dock length of 2,250 meters.

"The port has a 15 million-ton annual capacity and serves terminals for container, passenger, Ro-Ro, general, bulk, and project cargoes. The fertilizer handling terminal and container terminal at Baku port contribute significantly to the logistics activities of the Middle Corridor of the Silk Road," he added.

Will be updated