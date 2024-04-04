Azerbaijan's ASCO successfully restores "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry to full operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has informed about the completion of the repairs of the "Zarifa Aliyeva" RoPax type ferry belonging to the transport fleet, Trend reports via ASCO.

The repair work was carried out qualitatively and on time at ASCO's Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

During the repair work, various improvements were made to the ferry, including the replacement of pipes, adjustment of pump operations for various purposes, enhancement of living conditions for the crew, and improvement of the ferry's appearance.

"Following the repair, the ferry vessel has resumed its role in transporting cargo across the Caspian Sea," the press release noted.

To note, the "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry measures 154.5 meters in length, 17.7 meters in width, and 7.5 meters in height. With a cargo capacity surpassing all other ferries in the Caspian Sea, it can accommodate 100 passengers, 56 cisterns, or 50 trucks/TIR per voyage.

