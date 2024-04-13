Turkmenistan's transport and communication sectors show growing development indicators

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. The growth rate of the volume of work and services in the transport and communication complex of Turkmenistan from January through March 2024 reached 18.1 percent, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, at a government meeting.

According to him, this indicator in the field of cargo transportation by road, rail, air, sea and river transport amounted to 5.4 percent, and passenger transportation - 1.7 percent.

"The growth rate for the provision of services from January through March for the Turkmendemiryollary Agency (Turkmenistan Railways) is 4.2 percent, the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) is 10.2 percent, the Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmenistan Airlines) is 64.7 percent," Chakiyev said.

Furthermore, he added that the growth rate in the provision of services in the specified period for the Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) amounted to 21.4 percent, for the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) – 11 percent.

Meanwhile, in light of the strategic importance of the development of the transport and communications sector for economic growth and strengthening international cooperation, Turkmenistan is undertaking large-scale efforts to modernize and expand its infrastructure, which includes the construction of new and modernization of existing highways, railways, ports, airports and transport hubs.

The country is actively investing in the development of technological and logistics systems, including electronic traffic and cargo management systems, in order to improve the efficiency and safety of transportation.