Turkmenistan talks with foreign partners over transportation along North-South corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. Turkmenistan is discussing with foreign partners the development of cargo transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor and adjacent routes, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this topic is being discussed in the Russian Astrakhan city at the III International Forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2024”, which is attended by industry companies from Turkmenistan, including Marine Merchant Fleet CJSC.

Reports from transport industry professionals, representatives of private businesses, relevant organizations, and government agencies are presented at the plenary sessions.

Experts discuss and touch upon the development of the transport and logistics potential of the Caspian region, the freight market situation, the main cargo flows of the region, as well as sea and land (rail and road) transport routes through neighboring countries.

The event is attended by more than 300 representatives of seaports, terminals, freight forwarders, logistics companies, cargo owners, shipowners, shipbuilders, specialized associations, investment companies, government agencies, and local administrations.

To note, the North-South ITC, established in 2000, is a multimodal corridor using different modes of transportation to deliver goods.

A total of 19 million tons of cargo passed through the North-South ITC in 2023 (an 18 percent increase from 2022).

Experts forecast that transportation may reach 25–30 million tons per year by 2030.

