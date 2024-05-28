Int'l Road Transport Union sets up logistics centers in China to diversify freight transport routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The first logistics center for the international customs transit system (TIR) accredited by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) has started operating in the Chinese city of Kashgar, Trend reports via IRU.

“This unique facility combines all major transit services under one roof: customs clearance, warehousing, cargo handling, route development, and selection of transport capacities. This integrated approach will increase efficiency and reduce costs for transportation companies operating in Central and South Asia and delivering cargo from China to the Middle East and Europe,” the information notes.

The logistics center is geographically close to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan.

According to IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto, “This first TIR logistics hub in China is designed to securely diversify routes and will contribute to the growth of regional trade by making the supply chain of Chinese goods more resilient”.

“The IRU looks forward to working with partners to leverage the resources and key role of the TIR Logistics Centre to further diversify and optimize trade routes linking China with Central Asia and beyond,” he added.

Umberto de Pretto added that the IRU will explore the possibility of establishing TIR logistics centers in other Chinese cities to further facilitate international trade between China and Eurasian countries.

To note, China currently uses several international transportation corridors (via the Russian Federation, via Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan to Pakistan, via Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea, and then via Azerbaijan to the ports of Georgia and Türkiye on the Black Sea) to ship goods. China is one of the largest economies in the world.

