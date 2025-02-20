Kazakhstan to launch new international flights to Georgia and China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Kazakh airlines Air Astana and SCAT will launch international flights to Georgia and China, respectively, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

As part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan to open new international flights, Kazakh airlines are launching new routes to Georgia and China. From May 27, Air Astana plans to begin direct flights from Atyrau to Tbilisi. Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus aircraft. Currently, flights to Tbilisi are only available from the cities of Almaty and Aktau.



Starting May 28, SCAT Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Xi'an. The flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Currently, direct flights to Xi'an are operated from Almaty and Astana by Chinese airlines. The launch of these new routes will pave the way for a flourishing exchange in trade, economic ties, investment opportunities, tourism, and cultural camaraderie among the nations.

Air Astana is a Kazakh airline based in Almaty. It was created as a joint venture between the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems PLC (49 percent) and began commercial flights on May 15, 2002. In February 2024, the company received a dual listing on the Kazakhstan and London stock exchanges. It is the largest airline in Central Asia and the Caucasus region, commanding 69 percent and 40 percent of the market share on domestic and regional routes from Kazakhstan.



SCAT Airlines is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, headquartered in Shymkent. Its hub airports are located in cities such as Aktau, Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent. In 2015, the airline underwent an audit by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to comply with the IOSA standard. Since 2018, SCAT has been a full member of IATA.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel