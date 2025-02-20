Kazakhstan to launch new international flights to Georgia and China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Kazakh airlines Air Astana and SCAT will launch international flights to Georgia and China, respectively, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.
As part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Transport of
Kazakhstan to open new international flights, Kazakh airlines are
launching new routes to Georgia and China. From May 27, Air Astana
plans to begin direct flights from Atyrau to Tbilisi. Flights will
operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using
Airbus aircraft. Currently, flights to Tbilisi are only available
from the cities of Almaty and Aktau.
Starting May 28, SCAT Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Xi'an. The flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Currently, direct flights to Xi'an are operated from Almaty and Astana by Chinese airlines. The launch of these new routes will pave the way for a flourishing exchange in trade, economic ties, investment opportunities, tourism, and cultural camaraderie among the nations.
Air Astana is a Kazakh airline based in Almaty. It was created
as a joint venture between the National Welfare Fund
"Samruk-Kazyna" (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems
PLC (49 percent) and began commercial flights on May 15, 2002. In
February 2024, the company received a dual listing on the
Kazakhstan and London stock exchanges. It is the largest airline in
Central Asia and the Caucasus region, commanding 69 percent and 40
percent of the market share on domestic and regional routes from
Kazakhstan.
SCAT Airlines is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, headquartered in Shymkent. Its hub airports are located in cities such as Aktau, Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent. In 2015, the airline underwent an audit by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to comply with the IOSA standard. Since 2018, SCAT has been a full member of IATA.
