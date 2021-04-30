Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE calls for de-escalation at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE Ann Linde calls for de-escalation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Trend reports citing Linde’s Twitter.

“Deeply saddened by loss of lives at Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Following situation closely. Welcome constructive dialogue between Foreign Ministers aimed at diplomatic solution,” she wrote.

She added that Sweden’s Chairpersonship calls for de-escalation and for the need to uphold OSCE commitments.

On April 28 residents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border villages clashed over water distribution. The incident continued with involvement of the military units from both sides later in the day.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Kyrgyzstan reported three deaths and 51 injuries as a result of the incident, while Tajikistan reported three deaths and 31 injuries.