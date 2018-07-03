Kazakhstan to implement 63 projects worth $6.8B

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Kazakhstan will start implementation of 63 investment projects worth a total of $6.8 billion this year, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintaev said at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable meeting, Kazakh media reported.

“Kazakhstan-China industrial and investment cooperation program is successfully implemented, the program includes 51 projects totaling $27.7 billion,” he said. “A total of 54 projects worth $3.9 billion will be completed in 2018. Construction as part of 63 projects worth $6.8 billion will also begin.”

At the same time, the gross flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) for 2017 was $20.8 billion. A quarter of FDI, that is $5.2 billion, was directed to the manufacturing industry.

“Positive dynamics is maintained this year a swell,” he noted. “In just five months of 2018, agreements were reached to implement 69 new projects with major investors, including 10 transnational corporations from China, Turkey, the US, the UAE, the UK, the EU and other countries.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news