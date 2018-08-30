Deputy energy minister: Kazakhstan has no problems with oil export

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Kazakhstan has no problems with oil export, Kazinform international news agency cited Kazakhstan’s vice-minister of energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev as saying.

"Meanwhile, 12 million tons of oil are planned to be produced at Kashagan field in 2018 and this is not the limit,” he said. “We are in the first phase of the field development. After we complete the concept of expanding the capabilities of the field, we will start to increase production at Kashagan. This field, as Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, has a very bright future.”

"We have export routes,” Mirzagaliyev said. “Presently, Kashagan oil is supplied to the Black Sea and the world markets via the CPC route. We have plans to develop our Caspian route. There are opportunities for transportation via the Aktau seaport, the Kuryk port in the direction of Baku, Makhachkala. We do not see any difficulties with the export of our energy resources."

Solemn events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the North Caspian project are being held in Atyrau. The recoverable reserves of all fields are about 2 billion tons of hydrocarbons. The total geological reserves of Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea are estimated at 12-17 billion tons, of which 8 billion tons are extracted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news