Overhaul of bridge completed ahead of schedule in Kazakhstan

Overhaul of a bridge in the Depo district of Oral city in West Kazakhstan province has been completed, the local government said in a message on its webpage, citing the head of the local government Altay Kulginov's speech at a live broadcast on the TV channel "TDK-42".

The work was completed ahead of schedule. The construction started on March 1, 2017 and was to be completed only in the spring of 2019.

The bridge will be commissioned on September 7 on the occasion of the City Day.

Previously, the bridge's width was 11 meters and had two lanes.

The new bridge has a width of 19 meters. The number of lanes has increased from two to four. There is also a two-sided pavement with a width of 1.5 meters.

All 130 beams have been completely installed. The length of the bridge is 536 meters.

The work was financed by Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) b.v. The existing bridge was built in 1965 and was repaired before.

