Kazakhstan increases production of cars

Car production in Kazakhstan increased by 64.5 percent in January-August this year compared to the same period last year, the Kazakhstan Automobile Industry Enterprises’ Union said in a message Sept. 17.

During the reporting period, 19,465 vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, special vehicles and trailers worth 117.8 billion tenges were produced in Kazakhstan, which is 50.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, production of bus equipment decreased 2.2 times (up to 200 units). The output of trucks fell by six percent (to 689 units). The assembly of specialized vehicles decreased by 18 percent (to 107 units). At the same time, the production of trailers increased significantly, up to 263 units against 181 units a year earlier.

The increase in the production of motor vehicles in August 2018 was 17.2 percent compared to the same period last year. In 2017, 1,894 units were assembled in August, whereas 2,219 units were assembled in 2018.

“Sales of domestic car plants reached 18,001 units since the beginning of the year, which is 58.9 percent more than last year’s value (11,330 units),” the message said. “The market share of KazAvtoProm companies increased to 47.5 percent against 37.2 percent in the same period last year. Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s residents for the purchase of local cars amounted to 103.8 billion tenges, which is 57.8 percent more than a year ago.”

Presently, AZIA AVTO JSC is leading in the segment of local assembly in Kazakhstan. Some 10,228 vehicles were assembled at the plants of this company, or 56.8 percent of the total sales. SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP ranks second – 6,914 cars were sold (38.4 percent share in the segment). They are followed by SemAZ LLP (342 cars or 1.9 percent), KAMAZ Engineering JSC (274 cars, or 1.5 percent), Hyundai Trans Auto LLP (176 cars, or one percent) and Daewoo Bus LLP Kazakhstan LLP (67 cars, or 0.4 percent).

