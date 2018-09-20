Rusnano company supply Kazakhstan with products worth nearly $2M

20 September 2018 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Russia's largest producer of aqueous polymer dispersions - "Akrilan" company (a portfolio company of "Rusnano" Group OJSC) will supply products worth more than 130 million rubles (nearly $2 million) to three manufacturers of paints and varnishes in Kazakhstan, the press service of "Rusnano" company said in a statement, TASS reported.

The agreements were signed during the 25th International Building and Interiors Exhibition KazBuild, where the "Akrilan" LLC presented the entire range of products and technological innovations, as well as held meetings with partners.

"According to the signed agreements, "Akrilan" LLC expects the total volume of supplies in the amount of 2,000 tons, which will amount to more than 130 million rubles in monetary terms," the "Rusnano" company said in a statement.

General Director of "Akrilan" LLC Oleg Kuzin explained that the company's strategy provides for strengthening its positions in foreign markets, primarily in the CIS countries, while maintaining a leading position in the domestic market.

"Kazakhstan is one of the most promising markets, where we see a serious potential for sales growth and already receive positive feedback from customers. The new contracts will allow for significant strengthening of the company’s positions in this direction of activity, which started in 2017 with the supply of the first 500 tons of products", Kuzin said.

The Akrilan LLC is Russia's biggest producer of aqueous polymer dispersions with a market share of 22 percent. The production activity began in Vladimir city in 2009, and in 2012 the "Rusnano" OJSC state corporation joined the Akrilan LLC shareholders.

The company offers a wide range of paint, non-woven and adhesive materials. The company's clients are Russian and international manufacturers of coatings, including Tikkurila and Henkel. "Akrilan" LLC began the first export deliveries to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in 2016.

