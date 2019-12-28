Kazakh Bek Air company's air operator certificate suspended until Jan. 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Air operator certificate of Kazakh Bek Air company, the passenger plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, is suspended until at least Jan. 10, 2020, General Director of Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration Peter Griffiths, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died in the crash, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

“Air operator certificate will not be renewed until at least Jan.10, 2020. The investigation should be carried out first. Specialists from England, Europe and US will be engaged in investigation. The decision to renew the certificate will be based on their report,” Griffiths said.

He noted that the investigation will take at least 14-20 days.

Griffiths added that the previous air operator certificate of Bek Air company was renewed on Nov. 12, 2019.

“The certificate was suspended on Dec. 27, 2019 until further notice. Overall the company has nine Fokker 100 planes in use. The crashed plane was manufactured on April 8, 1996, it is 23 years old. The airworthiness certificate of the plane was renewed on May 22, 2019,” Griffiths said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news