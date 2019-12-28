Kazakh Bek Air company's air operator certificate suspended until Jan. 2020

28 December 2019 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Air operator certificate of Kazakh Bek Air company, the passenger plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, is suspended until at least Jan. 10, 2020, General Director of Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration Peter Griffiths, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died in the crash, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

“Air operator certificate will not be renewed until at least Jan.10, 2020. The investigation should be carried out first. Specialists from England, Europe and US will be engaged in investigation. The decision to renew the certificate will be based on their report,” Griffiths said.

He noted that the investigation will take at least 14-20 days.

Griffiths added that the previous air operator certificate of Bek Air company was renewed on Nov. 12, 2019.

“The certificate was suspended on Dec. 27, 2019 until further notice. Overall the company has nine Fokker 100 planes in use. The crashed plane was manufactured on April 8, 1996, it is 23 years old. The airworthiness certificate of the plane was renewed on May 22, 2019,” Griffiths said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh oil company announces tender to purchase pipes
Tenders 16:23
Kazakh oil and gas company opens tender for oilfield equipment inspection
Tenders 15:50
Restoration work launched at Almaty International Airport after Bek Air crash
Transport 12:36
Kazakhstan increases methanol import from Russia
Oil&Gas 12:26
Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:10
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company to transport Bek Air's passengers for free
Transport 10:22
Latest
Waste-based bioelectric power station to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 16:36
Over $5M invested in enterprises of Iran's Khomeyn county
Business 16:28
Chinese companies complete construction of chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Business 16:26
TOP 5 non-oil products exported by Azerbaijan
Business 16:23
Kazakh oil company announces tender to purchase pipes
Tenders 16:23
US' Freedom Finance sums up results for 2019 in Uzbekistan
Finance 16:21
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to build methyldiethanolamine plant
Tenders 15:55
Ranking of state exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2019
Business 15:52
Kazakh oil and gas company opens tender for oilfield equipment inspection
Tenders 15:50