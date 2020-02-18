Kazakh women, children aboard Diamond Princess where coronavirus is spreading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Two women and two children aged 8 and 12 from Kazakhstan are aboard the Diamond Princess ship where coronavirus is spreading, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that Kazakhstan’s embassy in Japan is constantly in close contact with these citizens and currently their health condition is not alarming; they are not infected with coronavirus. However, they already were tested for novel coronavirus.

“After the quarantine is lifted and as the virus is not detected among Kazakh citizens, they will be allowed to leave the ship. Japan plans to additionally check each passenger again on the land when they leave the cruise ship,” the report said.

Kazakh citizens who are aboard feel good, no complaints have been received from them, the ministry said

“They are provided with everything that is necessary, particularly with food and medical supplies. Most likely, Kazakh citizens will return to Kazakhstan following release from the ship and the coronavirus not being detected,” the ministry said.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was confirmed to have the disease. Based on the latest data, the total number of passengers infected with coronavirus is 454 people, making the ship the biggest cluster of cases outside mainland China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,800 people have died and over 73,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

